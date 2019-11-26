SECTIONS
Chinese woman to be deported for trespassing at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Judge says releasing sealed evidence could cause serious damage to U.S.

Published November 26, 2019 at 4:33pm
(NBC NEWS) -- A Chinese businesswoman was sentenced on Monday to eight months in prison and ordered to be deported for trespassing at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida carrying a trove of electronics.

The woman, Yujing Zhang, 33, was convicted in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale in September of entering a restricted building and making false statements to a federal officer.

When she was stopped at the president's club in Palm Beach on March 30, Zhang initially said she was there to use the pool, but she raised suspicions because she hadn't brought along a swimsuit, according to court documents and testimony at her trial.

