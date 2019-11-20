SECTIONS
Christian campus training: 'If you're breathing, you're biased'

'You probably don't even know you have biases'

Published November 19, 2019 at 9:19pm
(COLLEGE FIX) -- Diversity training at a prominent Christian university seems to suggest that merely being alive is enough to qualify one as biased.

Baylor University’s Equity Office recently offered a training session called “If You’re Breathing, You’re Biased.” The event, which was held last Wednesday, was styled as an “introductory workshop to Building an Inclusive Community.”

“You probably don’t even know you have biases. The problem is that biases are unconscious,” the event listing reads:

