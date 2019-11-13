SECTIONS
Christian college bans pro-life display because people might think it's pro-life

'Incredibly divisive'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 12, 2019 at 10:23pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A Christian college refused to allow a display of Christian crosses to honor “abortion victims,” saying it would be “divisive,” according to email correspondence obtained by conservative and civil liberties groups.

“I didn’t think it was really going to be a problem at all,” Emily Kokot, treasurer and secretary for Young Americans for Freedom at Rocky Mountain College, told The College Fix in a phone interview.

That’s because “for the last couple of years,” the administration has allowed the campus affiliate of the Young America’s Foundation to install “a 9/11 memorial where we put flags up on the ground on the campus outside” (below), she said.

