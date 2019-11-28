Christian music artist TobyMac shares powerful photos and thank you to fans after loss of son

Nearly a month after TobyMac's son passed away, the Christian music artist thanked his fans for the overwhelming support he and his family have received.

Truett Foster McKeehan, 21, died unexpectedly on Oct. 23 in his Nashville home.

The following day, his father shared a heartbreaking tribute on Facebook.

“Truett Foster Mckeehan had joy that took the room when he entered,” the post began. “He was a magnetic son and brother and friend. If you met him, you knew him, you remembered him.”

“His smile, his laugh, the encouragement he offered with words or even without. He had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match. And he hated being put in a box.”

TobyMac continued to talk about his son's strong faith and budding music career.

"Truett always had a soft spot for God. The Bible moved him. His heart was warm to the things of his King. He was by no means a cookie cutter Christian but give me a believer who fights to keep believing," the grieving father wrote.

"My last moment with Truett in person was at his first show this past Thursday at the Factory in Franklin, Tennessee," he continued. "As I stood in the audience and watched my son bring joy to a room, I was as proud as a “pop” (as tru called me) could be ... It couldn't have been sweeter."

As TobyMac and his family grieved the sudden loss, however, he received overwhelming support from his fans.

Just ahead of Thanksgiving, the "Steal My Show" artist expressed his gratitude to everyone who showed him compassion during such a difficult time.

As we enter this week of Thanksgiving we have something we’d like to share... Such overwhelming love has surrounded us this last month. We still don’t quite know which end is up but we do KNOW, we are loved. As we mourn our firstborn son, God has poured out His love on us (cont.) pic.twitter.com/eDxuDCV1AS — TobyMac (@tobymac) November 24, 2019

"As we enter this week of Thanksgiving we have something we’d like to share ... Such overwhelming love has surrounded us this last month," he wrote. "We still don’t quite know which end is up but we do KNOW, we are loved.

"As we mourn our firstborn son, God has poured out His love on us through people. He has loved us through you."

A comfort to our broken hearts. We have experienced family at every layer and every turn. From the closest to those who have loved from a distance, thank you, thank you a thousand times over. We are grateful for your gentle and compassionate hearts. It is something we will (cont) pic.twitter.com/mYe3Dyr1hk — TobyMac (@tobymac) November 24, 2019

defeat death and give life to anyone who believes. So from the valley of the shadow of death we pray a flood of thankfulness will rise this week. Thankfulness to a kind God who is not afraid. (cont.) pic.twitter.com/zMQKpbogb6 — TobyMac (@tobymac) November 24, 2019

The singer continued by saying that people's messages, poems and meals have "made death bearable."

But as he faced the stark reality of death, he was reminded of one of God's promises.

"The place of death is actually where all that we believe is most significant," he wrote. "That God has the power to do what he promised, defeat death and give life to anyone who believes."

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.