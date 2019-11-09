Christian pastors, activists mocked in drag queen fundraiser for Planned Parenthood

(CHRISTIAN POST) Pastors and Christian activists known for protesting Planned Parenthood and Drag Queen Story Hour events were ridiculed and mocked at a fundraiser for the abortion giant.
An activist group organized on Facebook called Spokane United Against Religious Extremism & The Church at Planned Parenthood — in reference to a church that gathers weekly for worship outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Spokane, Washington, called The Church at Planned Parenthood — organized the Oct. 30 Halloween themed drag show fundraiser that included an auction featuring giant cardboard cutouts of area Christians known to protest Drag Queen Story Hour events.