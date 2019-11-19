Church giving away a 6-bedroom home for 'free,' but there's a catch

(WNBC) -- There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but apparently there is such a thing as a free house.

A house in Montclair, New Jersey, is being given away for free by the church next door that owns it, as they seek to expand with a new structure.

The six-bedroom home on North Willow Street may come at no cost, but there is a pretty big catch: Anyone who wants the house can’t keep it in its current location. The new structure planned for the Redeemer Montclair Church’s community activity will sit on the property the house currently occupies.

Read the full story ›