Church pays off $1.6 million in medical debt for low-income patients

'We don't expect anyone to pay us back'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 27, 2019 at 3:48pm
(NBCMIAMI) -- More than 1,300 residents of one central Florida city will receive an unexpected letter in the mail about a Thanksgiving gift made by a Lakeland church.

The Lakeland Ledger reports the congregation of Access Church has paid off $1.62 million of outstanding medical debt for low-income Lakeland residents.

Ryan Jordan, the executive pastor at Access Church, said earlier this year a member brought forward the idea of addressing medical debts. The money came from the church’s 2018 annual Christmas Offering, a donation solicited at the start of each holiday season and put into a separate bank account where every penny is used to address community needs.

Read the full story ›

