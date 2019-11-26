SECTIONS
Faith Money U.S.
Print

Church sues city for not letting it shelter homeless

Cites 1st Amendment's freedom of religion

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 26, 2019 at 5:23pm
Print

(KANSAS CITY STAR) -- A church is suing the city of Lenexa for denying its request to shelter the homeless this winter — a right it claims to have under the First Amendment’s freedom of religion.

Dozens of individuals will “freeze every night” and “needlessly suffer” without a shelter in Johnson County, the suit says.

Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church, at 9400 Pflumm Road, partnered with the nonprofit Project 1020 earlier this fall, hoping to open a temporary shelter from December through March. But city staff decided a homeless shelter was not an approved use for a church and denied the request.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×