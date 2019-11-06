CIA officers complained of Obama's 'nonstop PC' instructions

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Top CIA employees reportedly disliked the Obama administration's concerns with political correctness and the former president's micromanaging of intelligence matters.

According to a new book by conservative commentator Doug Wead, titled Inside Trump's White House: The Real Story of His Presidency, CIA officials complained about President Barack Obama's level of involvement during a meeting with then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

"They met with the agency’s top five staff members. Someone from the White House asked about the major differences between the Trump administration and that of its predecessor," Wead wrote, citing an unnamed White House source. "Was there something the Trump folks could be doing better? One answer given was that in the last administration, everything was being run from the White House."

