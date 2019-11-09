Climate alarmists are at it again

And this time they’re serious!

The Climate Change hoaxers seem to have the pedal to the metal, as "11,000 scientists warn of 'untold suffering' caused by climate change."

CNN asks, very sincerely: “How many scientists does it take to convince the world to take climate change seriously?”

In my view, a lot more 11,000 scientists/researchers/activists. We are just supposed believe them and follow them blindly, and without question, down the road to the destruction of our way of life, as they claim climate change is caused by the “excessive consumption of the wealthy lifestyle.”

Yet we’re not allowed to believe the well over 30,000 scientists, researchers and skeptics who signed a petition affirming that “if there is a consensus among American scientists, it is in opposition to the human-caused global warming hypothesis rather than in favor of it.”

In fact, the massive petition stated, “There is no convincing scientific evidence that human release of carbon dioxide, methane, or other greenhouse gases is causing or will, in the foreseeable future, catastrophic heating of the earth's atmosphere and disruption of the earth's climate."

In response, the leftist “fact-checkers” went to work to attempt to debunk the petition of 31,072 signatures. Virtually every “fact-checking” website had a go.

Yet, funny thing about leftist fact-checking sites. It seems they go only one way. I’ve been scouring the internet looking for even one site that dared check up on the most recent scare by 11,000 supposed scientists. And I’ll be darned – not a single one bothered to fact-check the claim that 11,000 scientists agree that we are heading for a climate emergency. Not Punditfact, Snopes, Factcheck.org, Climate Feedback, Politifact, RealClearPolitics, TruthorFiction.com, etc.

It’s almost as if the fact-checking sites are run by the same type of leftist radicals who might sign an imminent climate crisis petition.

Now, climate change is a rather amorphous term. So how is it changing? Is it getting warmer or colder? Words mean things – unless of course you don’t want them to – purposefully using the nebulous term “climate change.” So which is it?

Well it’s obviously not cooling, so it must be warming. But if the grand consensus is, in fact, that the globe is warming, why not just say so? Why not stick with the original term, global warming? Why the big push to climate change, if the climate is only going one way? I mean, won’t that just confuse people?

Or could it be that this really is the greatest hoax that has ever been perpetrated on mankind?

And isn’t it interesting, and more than just a little suspect, that this latest climate crisis scare is derived from data from just 1979 to today?

First, they expect us to act as irrationally as they, based on climate findings of a mere few decades. Yes, weather pattern shifts do occur on a minimal scale every 30-40 years. But major climate shifts occur over many millennia – thousands, even hundreds of thousands of years. This, may I remind us all, is still a blink of an eye in Earth’s billions of years history.

And second: Why 1979? As I explained in a March, 2019 WND article, 1979 was at the tail end of the last Ice Age scare, when scientists and the media flipped the script (for the fourth time in the last 120 years) from scaring us about global cooling to global warming. We went from Newsweek's big 1975 article about the next Ice Age, to the 1981 New York Times article proclaiming, "Scientists are predicting global warming of an unprecedented magnitude."

And these were the same scientists, by the way.

Within the span of a mere six years, we went from possibly freezing to death to “unprecedented” warming. And now, we’re expected to once again buy into their latest world-ending crisis.

I think not.