CNN's Ana Navarro: One sad, sick woman

Ana Navarro-Cardenas, a CNN political commentator, recently launched an ugly attack on black supporters of President Trump – including the beloved Diamond and Silk. Click here to listen to my interview with the pair.

Ms. Navarro-Cardenas, known for her incessant anti-Trump screeching, mocked two recent polls that showed an uptick in President Trump's support among blacks.

She said the polls "have only been conducted in the homes of Ben Carson, Kanye, that sheriff guy with the hat and those two cubic zirconia & polyester-spandex ladies."

What a sad, sick woman.

"That's one of the most egregious things I've seen in quite some time," the White House deputy press secretary said on the Todd Starnes Radio Show.

Ms. Navarro-Cardenas was triggered by polls conducted by Emerson College and Rasmussen Reports. Both polls had the president's support among likely black voters hovering around 34 percent.

"Zero chance this is accurate," she wrote on Twitter. "Zero."

Clearly, black voters have concluded that President Trump did what President Obama did not – he delivered on his campaign promises to the black community.

I wonder if Ms. Navarro-Cardenas is lashing out because Diamond and Silk were able to achieve what she could not – fame, success and an adoring fan base?

Or maybe she is just wracked by envy – a jealous woman scorned by television viewers across the fruited plain.

Or perhaps the more plausible explanation is that Ms. Navarro-Cardenas is just another run-of-the-mill, Trump-hating, racist.