College coaches white employees how not to be racist

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- LOS ANGELES — A private Jesuit university in Los Angeles is host to an “anti-racist” group that seeks to educate and support white-identifying employees in their battle against racism.

The Alliance of White Anti-Racists Everywhere, Loyola Marymount, or AWARE-LMU, describes itself as a white affinity group “that supports white faculty and staff in deepening our learning about the impact of systemic racism on individuals, institutions, and society.”

“The focus of the group is to develop the capacity of those who identify as white to participate in challenging conversations about race or racism without expecting people of color to be educators,” AWARE-LMU administrators Fred Puza, Ariane White and Steve Nygaard told The College Fix in a statement.

