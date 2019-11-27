SECTIONS
Colleges teach students how to 'decolonize' their Thanksgiving

'All of these things have left a psychological, spiritual and physical impact on indigenous peoples'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 27, 2019 at 12:35pm
(COLLEGE FIX) -- As college students across the nation head home for Thanksgiving, they’re armed with the knowledge of how to “decolonize” their holiday.

There was no one way to impart this instruction, as educators took different approaches, with events such as “How You Can Eat Your Turkey and Decolonize Thanksgiving Too” and “Thanks But No Thanks-Giving: Decolonizing an American Holiday.”

“By taking a decolonizing approach to teaching about Thanksgiving, teachers and families reject the myths of Thanksgiving and harmful stereotypes about Native peoples,” Professor Lindsey Wieck wrote in an article for Medium in which she encouraged parents to send letters to their children’s schools to “advocate for a more inclusive approach to discussing Thanksgiving.”

Read the full story ›

