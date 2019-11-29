SECTIONS
Company offers non-smoking employees 6 extra days off to make upfor cigarette breaks

'I hope to encourage employees to quit smoking through incentives rather than penalties or coercion'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 29, 2019 at 3:37pm
(FOX NEWS) A company in Japan is giving its non-smoking employees an extra six days of paid time off per year to make up for smokers’ cigarette breaks.

The Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. introduced the perk after employees complained that they were working more hours than staff who took time off to smoke a cigarette, according to the Telegraph.

"One of our non-smoking staff put a message in the company suggestion box earlier in the year saying that smoking breaks were causing problems," Hirotaka Matsushima, a spokesman for the company, told the newspaper. "Our CEO saw the comment and agreed, so we are giving non-smokers some extra time off to compensate."

