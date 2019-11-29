Company offers non-smoking employees 6 extra days off to make upfor cigarette breaks

(FOX NEWS) A company in Japan is giving its non-smoking employees an extra six days of paid time off per year to make up for smokers’ cigarette breaks.

The Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. introduced the perk after employees complained that they were working more hours than staff who took time off to smoke a cigarette, according to the Telegraph.

"One of our non-smoking staff put a message in the company suggestion box earlier in the year saying that smoking breaks were causing problems," Hirotaka Matsushima, a spokesman for the company, told the newspaper. "Our CEO saw the comment and agreed, so we are giving non-smokers some extra time off to compensate."

