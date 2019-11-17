SECTIONS
Diversions Money Politics U.S.
Print

Conservative radio host 'fired mid-show for criticizing Trump'

'I see corruption and blatant dishonesty'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 17, 2019 at 11:58am
Print

(DENVER POST) -- Craig Silverman, a former chief deputy district attorney in Denver and talk-show host on the conservative 710 KNUS radio station, said he was fired mid-show Saturday after criticizing President Donald Trump.

Silverman was in the middle of a segment about Roy Cohn, Trump’s former personal attorney, when he suddenly was interrupted by network news, he told The Denver Post.

Silverman’s producer threw his hands up in the air, indicating it wasn’t him.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×