Cop suspended after dancing naked at nightclub

(KATV NEWS) A Conway police officer has been suspended after he was recorded dancing naked at a Little Rock nightclub last month.
Officer Cebron Hackett was suspended without pay for 30 days and ordered to complete remedial training. He was off-duty and appeared to be "highly intoxicated" when he removed all his clothes at Discovery Nightclub on Oct. 13, Chief Jody Spradlin wrote in a letter of suspension.
"Your actions have brought discredit and embarrassment upon the Conway Police Department and could have resulted in your arrest for Public Intoxication," the letter says.
