Court protects Christian adoption agency that refused to place kids with same-sex couples

A federal appeals court issued an emergency order Monday temporarily stopping New York officials from shutting down a Christian adoption agency because of its objection to placing children with same-sex couples.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that without the order, New Hope Family Services would "suffer irreparable injury."

The state previously ordered New Hope to shut down because it didn't recognize same-sex relationships, due to its Christian beliefs.

TRENDING: Perjury? Did fired ambassador to Ukraine conceal collusion with Dems before hearing?

The preliminary injunction halts all action against the adoption facility while the case is tried.

"A denial of the injunction would trigger defendant's demand that, within 15 days, New Hope either (1) compromise its religious beliefs by providing the demanded confirmation of compliance with [regulations] or close its adoption ministry," the 2nd Circuit judges wrote.

"Both options demonstrate specific, irreparable First Amendment injury resulting from defendant's enforcement" of the provisions.

"At the same time, the motion record demonstrates that the requested injunction causes defendant no serious injury," the judges wrote.

The case is part of the fallout of the Supreme Court's establishment of a right to same-sex marriage in 2015. Along with adoption agencies, states have launched discrimination cases against Christian wedding-cake artists, photographers, venue operators and others.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, which is representing the group, said the New York State Office of Children and Family Services "singled out the religious nonprofit for its policy prioritizing the placement of children it serves in homes with a married mother and father."

"The 2nd Circuit's decision allows New Hope to continue placing children already in its custody and continue the adoption study process for families who already completed the orientation process for the time being," the organization said.

"Every child deserves a permanent home with loving parents," said ADF Senior Counsel Roger Brooks, who argued before the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York on behalf of New Hope Family Services in February.

"New Hope's faith-based services do nothing to interfere with other adoption providers, but banishing it means fewer kids will find permanent homes, fewer adoptive parents will ever welcome their new child, and fewer birth parents will enjoy the exceptional support that New Hope has offered for decades. We hope the court will permanently uphold New Hope’s ability to serve children and families according to the very beliefs that motivate its valuable services."

New Hope is also a pregnancy resource center and a temporary foster care placement agency.

It takes no government money and raises funds through fees paid by adoptive parents, churches, individual donors and grants.

The lawsuit by New Hope states the state sent New Hope a letter following a site visit and praised the nonprofit for "a number of strengths in providing adoption services within the community. One of which is the strong emphasis on assisting the birth parents in making an informed decision for their newborn, providing them time to make the decision, along with a supportive and detailed adoptive family selection process."

But then it abruptly changed course, demanding it stop the "discriminatory and impermissible" practice of placing children with traditional families.

Brooks said there's no reason for the state to "single out and exclude" those whose faith teaches the best for children is a married father and mother.

New Hope has placed more than 1,000 children in adoptive homes since it was founded in 1965.