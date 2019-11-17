Daleiden: Biased judge in undercover-video trial founded a Planned Parenthood clinic

(BREITBART) Judge William Orrick, who presided over the federal trial in Planned Parenthood’s civil lawsuit against the Center for Medical Progress (CMP), “is actually the founder of a Planned Parenthood of Northern California clinic in San Francisco,” said CMP founder and president David Daleiden in a Friday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Rebecca Mansour and special guest host Rick Manning.

Daleiden said, “Planned Parenthood, very intentionally and very strategically and with a lot of gamesmanship, filed this case specifically to get it in San Francisco in front of Judge William Orrick, who is an Obama appointee, who was a bundler for the Obama campaign for hundreds of thousands of dollars, is best friends with Tom Steyer — who’s currently running for president, now — and Judge Orrick is actually the founder of a Planned Parenthood of Northern California clinic in San Francisco.”

