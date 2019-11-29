SECTIONS
Commentary
The dark side of 'national unity'

Jonah Goldberg opines, 'Democracy is about disagreement, not agreement'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 29, 2019 at 6:42pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- “The purpose of the presidency is not the glorification of the president,” South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg recently declared, “but the unification of the American people.”

Treacle like this has been a mainstay of presidential candidates for decades. But is it true? Or even possible? And if so, is it desirable?

The answer to all three questions is no.

Buttigieg’s description of a president’s job appears nowhere in the Constitution. But more important, ideological ambition and national unity cannot be reconciled in the presidency.

