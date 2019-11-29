Dark-web criminals 'offering Black Friday deals and discount codes'

(SKY NEWS) Dark web criminals are jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon by offering deals and discount codes on drugs, fake ID and stolen data, say experts.

The annual discounting has become a major event for legitimate businesses and it now appears to have filtered down to the online underworld.

"We've seen the same strategies that online retailers and physical retailers use, being used in these criminal markets," said James Chappell, co-founder of online security firm Digital Shadows.

