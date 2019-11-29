SECTIONS
Money
Print

Dark-web criminals 'offering Black Friday deals and discount codes'

Popular retail event has been co-opted by shady figures to sell drugs and other illegal items

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 28, 2019 at 9:05pm
Print

(SKY NEWS) Dark web criminals are jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon by offering deals and discount codes on drugs, fake ID and stolen data, say experts.

The annual discounting has become a major event for legitimate businesses and it now appears to have filtered down to the online underworld.

"We've seen the same strategies that online retailers and physical retailers use, being used in these criminal markets," said James Chappell, co-founder of online security firm Digital Shadows.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×