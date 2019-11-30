SECTIONS
DC Comics deletes Batman poster after Chinese backlash

'No matter what the reason, to put an image like this up at a sensitive time like this means you have a death wish'

Published November 29, 2019 at 9:20pm
(COMIC BOOK) Next month, Frank Miller's Batman saga returns with a new book titled The Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child, which will mainly follow the story of Superman and Wonder Woman's son, Jonathan Kent. While fans are certainly looking forward to the release of the book, much of the recent attention surrounding Miller's latest outing has been marked by controversy. DC Comics has become the latest big company to remove posts based on backlash from China.

DC shared a promo cover for The Golden Child in which Batman is throwing a Molotov cocktail in front of the words "The Future Is Young" written in bright pink letters. After the post was shared online, some folks in China complained that a lot of the cover's imagery was supportive of the pro-democracy protests taking place in Hong Kong.

