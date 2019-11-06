SECTIONS
Dem leads Kentucky governor's race by 5,300 votes, but Republican won't concede

'Earth-shattering victory'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 5, 2019 at 11:46pm
(DAILY MAIL) -- Republicans appear to have lost the Kentucky governor's mansion in Tuesday's off-year elections to a Democrat who Donald Trump publicly pilloried less than a day before polls opened.

The president rallied Kentuckians one day before polls opened, gambling on taking the credit if the GOP governor kept his job. But now Trump's coattails seem to have shortened.

Democratic state attorney general Andy Beshear led Republican Gov. Matt Bevin by just 0.3 percentage points. But that slim margin of 4,658 votes was enough to make Democrats giddy about seizing power in the state capital.

