Democrat Deval Patrick joining presidential race

(CNBC) -- Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick intends to run for president and has been making calls to allies in recent days to let them know, two sources with direct knowledge of his plans said Wednesday.

His decision to enter the Democratic primary comes against the backdrop of the realities of the political calendar — the filing deadline in all-important New Hampshire is Friday — as well as continued consternation from some Democrats about whether the current field presents viable options to beat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Patrick ruled out a presidential bid earlier this year, telling NBC10 at the time that he had concerns about the negativity of a campaign and the impact of that on his family.

