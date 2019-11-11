Dershowitz: Democrats making up crimes like KGB

Liberal Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz says Democrats, after their failed "collusion" investigation, are still trying to "create crimes out of nothing," emulating the KGB in the Soviet era.

"They're very scary. They're very frightening to any civil libertarian. Whether you’re a Democrat or Republican; whether you come from New York or the middle of the country, you should be frightened by efforts to try to create crimes out of nothing, he said in an interview Sunday on John Catsimatidis' "CATS Roundtable" radio show..

Commenting on the House Democrats impeachment investigation based on an alleged quid pro quo with Ukraine, Dershowitz said he has searched the federal criminal statutes "from beginning to end — I couldn’t find the crime."

"It reminds me of Lavrentiy Beria, head of the KGB, said to Stalin, he said, 'Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime.' Which he really meant, I’ll make up the crime."

Beria was the head of the Soviet security and secret police organization NKVD, the predecessor to the KGB.

"And so the Democrats are now making up crimes," Dershowitz continued. "First they made up collusion. 'Ahh! Collusion. It’s a crime!' I searched the statute books. There’s no crime of collusion except when businessmen get together to collude against the anti-trust laws, but no crime of collusion with a foreign country.

"Then after that, they said 'obstruction of Congress.' No, no, no, no, no. Obstruction of justice is a crime; obstruction of Congress is part of our system of checks and balances."

Dershowitz defended the refusal of White House aides such as acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to testify.

"If you get a subpoena from Congress, and you’re the president or in the executive department, and you think you have an executive privilege, you have an obligation not to respond," he said. "That’s not 'obstruction of Congress,' that’s checks and balances under our Constitution."

Dershowitz said the nation is witnessing "a desperate effort to try to find crimes against President Trump: they’re just making it up."

"And that means we are all in danger," he said.

He pointed out that Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., has accused him and others who appear on Fox News of being "co-conspirators."

"He’s now threatening people who are commentators, a liberal Democrat like me, who’s a commentator, that we’re in on it, that we’re co-conspirators," Dershowitz said. "It is such a dangerous development to civil liberties."

Dershowitz also criticized CNN for banning him from its airwaves.

"CNN will not allow me on their network because they don’t want a liberal Democrat to be telling their viewers the truth about the Constitution," he said.

In commentary for The Hill one month ago, he said Democrats are arguing that they can impeach President Trump "without evidence of high criminal acts."

"The case for impeaching President Trump based on the available evidence is extremely weak," he said. "The phone call to the president of Ukraine may have been ill-advised – but that is a judgment for voters to make. There is nothing in the call that even approaches the constitutional criteria for impeachment and removal of a president."