Doctor wins battle in war over inflated medical costs

A North Carolina doctor has won a preliminary ruling in his lawsuit against the state's restriction of competition, which results in higher medical costs.

A state superior court judge in Raleigh denied a motion from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to dismiss a challenge by Dr. Gajendra Singh to a state law.

The statute requires doctors to obtain a "certificate of need" from other doctors that provide MRI scans before purchasing one of their own.

Renée Flaherty, an attorney for the Institute for Justice, said the court "correctly rejected the government’s argument that Dr. Singh needed to apply for a CON before bringing this case."

"No one should have to go through an unconstitutional process in order to challenge it," she said. "We look forward to showing that North Carolina's CON law unconstitutionally favors existing businesses at the expense of Dr. Singh and other medical providers."

In 2018, Singh, a Winston-Salem surgeon, filed a lawsuit was filed on behalf of his business, Forsyth Imaging Center.

The case alleges North Carolina's CON law is unconstitutional because it bans medical providers from offering services patients need "solely to protect existing providers from competition."

"In order to receive a CON, providers must persuade state officials that new services are 'needed' through a cumbersome process that resembles full-blown litigation and allows existing businesses, like established hospitals, to oppose their applications," IJ said.

"Even after a CON is granted, existing providers can appeal the decision. Dr. Singh should not have to go through such a burdensome process just to provide affordable services that patients need."

Now, the merits of the case will be litigated.

"Can the state ban Dr. Singh from providing low-cost MRI services for patients who can least afford them just to protect established providers from competition?" asked IJ Attorney Josh Windham, who represents Singh. "We’re ready to explain to the court why, under the North Carolina Constitution, the answer is no."

Singh sought to provide high-quality, affordable imaging services but ran into the state law.

He's already acquired some of the equipment he needs, but the CON law has prevented him from finishing his shopping list.

"There is no reason Dr. Singh cannot provide safe MRI scans, but because the hospital down the street already has an MRI scanner, he cannot buy one. The North Carolina Constitution specifically outlaws state-enforced monopolies and requires that laws be applied evenly to protect citizens’ right to pursue their chosen businesses," IJ explained.

"We are very excited that our lawsuit will continue. I believe in the free market and doctors’ rights to provide affordable care, and the CON law makes that impossible. Winning this case would allow us to expand our services and help more people who are currently trapped in a system plagued by high costs," said Singh.

The case is in Superior Court for Wake County.