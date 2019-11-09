Doctors volunteer to tell Dems Trump not qualified

Four psychiatrists and several medical professionals in various fields say they are volunteering to advise Democrats that President Trump is not qualified to be president.

The team's offer was announced by Bandy Lee, a psychiatrist from Yale.

"We think that hearing about mental health aspects in the context of the impeachment hearings is critical, partly because, for the past 2.5 years we have been very deeply concerned about mental instability of the president, and pretty much all that we have said has born (sic) out to be true," said Lee, the Washington Examiner reported.

The team includes four psychiatrists, a clinical neuropsychologist, a neurologist and an internist.

They are volunteering to "consult privately" with members of Congress and the 2020 Democratic candidates, the report said.

Some medical association ethics codes discourage or even ban doctors from discussing or diagnosing people they have not met with personally, but Lee and others discarded the concern.

They say they are just describing the president's behavior and signs of "mental instability and dangerousness," the report said.

Their opinions are based on the "president's public appearances, tweets, interviews, and also from special counsel Robert Mueller's 448-page report."

They believe "the president lacks mental capacity to fulfill the duties of his office."

Earlier this year, Lee led a group of mental health experts to analyze the president. After Trump did not respond to their request for an exam, they "concluded Trump does not have the sound mental capacity to function in his role as president and recommended Trump lose his war powers and access to nuclear weapons," the report said.

Members of the team include James Merikangas, Jerrold Post, John Zinner and Allen Dyer, all of whom teach at George Washington University.

Another is Sara Pascoe, a clinical neuropsychologist.

The others didn't give permission for Lee to reveal their identities.

Lee calls the group the Independent Expert Panel for Presidential Fitness.

He said there's no need for any further evaluation.