SECTIONS
Money Politics U.S. World
Print

Documents: Biden and Kerry's firm got millions from dodgy Ukrainians

Players connected to missing $1.8 billion in missing U.S. funds

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 16, 2019 at 7:34pm
Print

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Two days ago documents were released that show millions transferred from foreign sources to Hunter Biden, Devon Archer and John Kerry and his family!

Documents reportedly leaked from the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s office show complex money transfers from foreign sources into former President Obama’s Vice President and Secretary of State’s families.

A further review of the files released by the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s office provide more damning evidence of corrupt actions by Obama’s Vice President and Secretary of State.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×