Dow closes at record high as Disney pops more than 7%

Investors digest testimony from top-ranking Federal Reserve official

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 13, 2019 at 4:06pm
(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all-time high on Wednesday as Disney shares popped while investors digested testimony from the top-ranking Federal Reserve official.

The 30-stock average closed 90 points higher, or 0.3%, notching intraday and closing records. Disney jumped 7% after the media giant said its Disney+ streaming service got more than 10 million sign-ups after launching on Tuesday.

Meanwhile S&P 500 eked out a record closing high, ending the day up 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite, however, closed just below the flatline.

