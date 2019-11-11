SECTIONS
Dow ekes out record close as Boeing jumps

But trade and Hong Kong worries cap gains

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 11, 2019 at 4:41pm
(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed slightly higher on Monday, erasing a deficit of 163 points, as Boeing shares popped on news its will resume deliveries of beleaguered 737 Max jet next month.

The 30-stock average ended the day up 10.25 points, or 0.04% at 27,691.49, notching a fresh record closing high. Boeing shares were up more than 4.5% on the news.

But the rest of the market closed lower amid lingering U.S.-China trade worries while protests in Hong Kong escalated.

