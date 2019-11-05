SECTIONS
Dow inches higher to another record

Underperformance in real estate and utilities sectors cap gains in broad market

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 5, 2019 at 4:15pm
(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly to a fresh record on Tuesday, lifted by strong economic data and new developments between the U.S. and China on trade.

The 30-stock gauge gained about 30.52 points, or 0.1%, to a new record closing high of 27,492.63 in its third straight positive day. The Nasdaq Composite was little changed at 8,434.68, weighed down by a 1.6% loss in Netflix shares. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% to 3,074.67 however, as underperformance in real estate and utilities sectors capped gains in the broad market.

Dow-component Boeing gained 2% after the company said the CEO would forgo bonuses this year amid the 737 Max crisis.

Read the full story ›

