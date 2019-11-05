Dow inches higher to another record

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly to a fresh record on Tuesday, lifted by strong economic data and new developments between the U.S. and China on trade.

The 30-stock gauge gained about 30.52 points, or 0.1%, to a new record closing high of 27,492.63 in its third straight positive day. The Nasdaq Composite was little changed at 8,434.68, weighed down by a 1.6% loss in Netflix shares. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% to 3,074.67 however, as underperformance in real estate and utilities sectors capped gains in the broad market.

Dow-component Boeing gained 2% after the company said the CEO would forgo bonuses this year amid the 737 Max crisis.

