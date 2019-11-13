Drink up! Welcome to Bar Church

(PRESBYTERIAN OUTLOOK) -- SEATTLE – It’s called Bar Church and yes, you can get a beer at worship if you want.

But don’t get stuck there. Go beyond the surface and think about what church might look like in 20 or 30 years. Think about the idea of people gathering for spiritual conversation and connection in places that aren’t churches. Think about the reality that more and more Americans – particularly young people – have no connection to the institutional church.

Think about the idea of “third places” – places where people of faith build relationships with the local community by really listening to what the people who live there want and need. Think about what might happen by creating such a place — even if it is nothing like people think of as Sunday morning church.

Read the full story ›