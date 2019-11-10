Drunk Napoleon fan admits chopping up lover

(AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) -- A prominent Saint Petersburg-based Napoleon expert has confessed to murdering his young lover and former student and dismembering her body in a grisly crime that sent shock waves across Russia

.

Oleg Sokolov, a 63-year-old history lecturer who received France

’s Legion d’Honneur in 2003, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder after he was hauled out of the icy Moika River with a backpack containing a woman’s arms.

“He has admitted his guilt,” said Sokolov’s lawyer Alexander Pochuev, adding he regretted what he had done and was now cooperating.

