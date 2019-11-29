SECTIONS
Et tu, Drudge? Alarm grows on right over site's anti-Trump pivot

'There is a deliberateness to this. It's been happening for over 100 days straight. There's no sign of it changing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 28, 2019 at 9:04pm
(WASHINGTON TIMES) From the airwaves of Fox News to talk radio to the right-wing blogosphere, conservative voices across the nation are asking: What happened to Matt Drudge?

No right-tilting media outlet wields more influence than the Drudge Report, the widely read news-aggregation site launched in 1996. But those who follow the site closely say a sudden anti-Trump pivot is unmistakeable.

“Lately he has been absolutely terrible toward President Trump,” said conservative podcaster Josh Bernstein in a Nov. 8 show, dubbing the site “the Sludge Report.”

