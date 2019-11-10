SECTIONS
Exorcisms make a 21st century comeback in U.S.

'I've seen eyes rolling to the back of the head, foaming at the mouth, people hissing, speaking in strange voices'

WND News Services
Published November 9, 2019 at 10:37pm
(MINNEAPOLIS STAR-TRIBUNE) They arrive with a crucifix, a book of prayers, holy water and a conviction that the Holy Spirit is at their side.

Infrequently summoned for decades, Catholic exorcists say they are now being beckoned across Minnesota and the nation, as pleas from the faithful to “cast out the devil” are on the rise.

“Sometimes they hear voices in their heads,” said Bishop Andrew Cozzens of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. “They have reactions they don’t understand. Fits of rage. Sometimes it’s a depression they just can’t shake and psychologists can’t help.”

