Facebook, Twitter say users accidentally gave access to personal data via 3rd-party apps

(CNBC) -- Facebook and Twitter on Monday announced that personal data of hundreds of users may have been improperly accessed after they used their accounts to log into certain Android apps downloaded from the Google Play store.

The companies received a report from security researchers who discovered that a software development kit named One Audience gave third-party developers access to personal data. This includes the email addresses, usernames and most recent tweets of people who used their Twitter accounts to access apps including Giant Square and Photofy.

The company also said that it may have been possible for a person to take control of someone else’s Twitter account through this vulnerability, though there is no evidence that this occurred.

