Faith leaders: America under demonic attack

'It's just a bizarre time'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 22, 2019 at 9:30am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The Rev. Franklin Graham claimed the political turmoil fracturing the country in the wake of impeachment proceedings into President Trump likely has a supernatural origin.

Graham spoke Thursday with author and host Eric Metaxas, who asked the 67-year-old son of the late Billy Graham what he made of the present political situation. "It's a very bizarre situation to be living in a country where some people seem to exist to undermine the president of the United States," Metaxas said. "It's just a bizarre time for most Americans."

Graham responded, "Well, I believe it's almost a demonic power that is trying — "

"I would disagree," Metaxas said. "It's not almost demonic. You know and I know, at the heart, it's a spiritual battle."

