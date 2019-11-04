SECTIONS
Fake news? No jobs? Prospective journalists soldier on

'When I look at local news and see what's happening, I'm pessimistic'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 4, 2019 at 3:09pm
(AP) -- SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Daily Orange isn’t daily anymore.

The student-run newspaper that has covered Syracuse University since 1903, and trained generations of journalists, now prints three issues per week. Editor-in-chief Haley Robertson wonders where she’ll find advertisers, worries about firing friends, and searches for alumni donors who will pay to send reporters on the road to cover the university’s sports teams.

These are problems not unlike those that bedevil executives two or three times her age — evidence of how the news industry’s woes have seeped onto campuses that try to harness youthful energy and idealism to turn out professionals who can inform the world.

