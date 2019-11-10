Fight erupts over plan to quickly destroy government emails

Hillary Clinton's decision to run classified information through a private, unsecure, email system and then delete tens of thousands of emails that belong to the American people is still being investigated by watchdog organizations such as Judicial Watch.

But now one California government has found a way around any such scandal.

San Diego County wants to automatically destroy all emails generated by employees in 60 days.

And that is drawing a protest from a coalition of organizations including the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Planning and Conservation League, the Environmental Law Foundation, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the First Amendment Project.

"The case arose from a California Public Records Act request related to environmental review of a land-use project under the California Environmental Quality Act," said the Electronic Frontier Foundation, EFF. "However, the issues extend far beyond land use and natural resources, as agencies around the state are enacting similar policies, some with retention periods as short as 30 days."

EFF explained that in California, as in other states, a state provision allows the public to request public records.

The records include documents that provide information about decisions public officials make, their actions and how they spend public money.

"But what happens when a government agency starts deleting records faster than a member of the public can ask for them?" EFF asked

The action is against the county of San Diego, "which created a policy to destroy all emails automatically after 60 days unless an employee flags the emails for preservation," EFF said.

The groups' joint letter asks the California Supreme Court to grant a hearing in the case involving Golden Door Properties, "arguing that these short retention periods thwart the government transparency measures enshrined in California law and the state's Constitution."

The letter is addressed to Tani Cantil-Sakauye, the chief justice of the state court.

It warns: "The email destruction policy at issue in this case contravenes [established] principle by allowing the government unilaterally and selectively to purge the public record of officials' correspondence, ensuring that any later attempt to review or scrutinize that government's actions will be woefully unreliable and incomplete.

"The destruction of emails constitutes the destruction of a public record prohibited by law, and a local agency cannot erase records in an effort to erase their status as public records on the basis that they are no longer 'used' or 'retained' in order to place them beyond the reach of the public."

San Diego County already has "destroyed potentially thousands of substantive and important emails relating to the underlying case."

"This is an enormous problem because, in our experience, emails sent and received by government officials are often critical to understanding important information such as the specific conduct and intent of those officials, the timing and order of events that occurred and actions that were taken, and how, whether, and when officials were notified or put on notice of certain facts and events."

Even worse is that such practices are becoming more common.

"These speedy document destruction policies violation a more prosaic state law that flatly prohibits the destruction of any local records that are less than two years old," the letter explains.

The high court, therefore, should review the dispute and make sure that the records are preserved.