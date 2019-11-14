SECTIONS
Fire lieutenant dies 'selflessly' saving 2 firefighters from burning home

'He took his job very seriously, performed it admirably and his dedication was unwavering'

Published November 14, 2019 at 5:49pm
(NBC NEWS) A Massachusetts fire lieutenant died early Wednesday after helping two firefighters escape a burning home after they all became trapped on the third floor.

The firefighters in Worcester, about 45 miles west of Boston, battled the blaze in extreme conditions, including cold temperatures and high winds. The Massachusetts Red Cross said in a tweet that temperatures at the time were 18 degrees.

Worcester fire Lt. Jason Menard, 39, was pronounced dead at a hospital from his injuries. Two other firefighters were hospitalized and released and a third remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition, Chief Michael Lavoie said at a news conference.

