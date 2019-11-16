Fire down under offers lesson for California

We’ve barely gotten over the horrific headlines and pictures of the devastating wildfires in California when a similar situation is ravishing Australia. It’s been going on for more than two weeks and shows no sign of ending.

Hundreds of homes and other buildings have been destroyed and more have been damaged. Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes and the death toll will not be known for weeks. At least six people are known dead, having been trapped in their homes or vehicles. And no doubt, thousands of animals – domestic and wild – have been killed.

Unfortunately, our esteemed media have found it impossible to cover the carnage Down Under. For whatever reason, it takes searching on the internet to find any news of what is happening in the Australian states of Queensland and New South Wales.

That this time of year is "fire season" is not news. But what is news is the ferocity of the flames, the amount of land devastated and the circumstances of the fires.

It’s reported that there are more than 70 fires in the state of Queensland and 60 in New South Wales. The flames threaten small towns and large cities (Sydney being one of them) as firefighters work non-stop trying to keep some semblance of control. Those on the fire lines are regular firefighters, volunteer fighters and volunteers from New Zealand. In addition, firefighting aircraft on loan from the United States and Canada are on the scene handling water drops.

If the situation were normal, the fires would have been doused by seasonal rains, but that was not to be this season. The rains have not come, the winds are strong, the humidity is low and the temperatures are high. This unusual combination is a recipe for disaster, and that’s what is taking place as I write.

It comes as no surprise that politicians are cautious as to where to place blame – if any can be placed in such a catastrophe. The bottom line, not surprisingly, aims at ‘climate change’ and it appears that no one is willing to take a position on what should have been done or what should be done now.

It is, as one might say, "a sticky wicket" because climate change is subject that sends politicians running for cover – both in Australia and in the United States. It’s an easy scapegoat when nature hits us full force and we have to deal with the outcome. In this case, it’s the destruction of flames.

The same political voices are heard in the U.S. after our fires and certainly, in California. Green state that it is, and filled with green activists, the climate change activists are out in full force.

But in Australia, there is one voice being heard that has the courage of his convictions. It belongs to Tyson Smith, a volunteer firefighter, whose view regarding the cause of the devastation has been posted on Facebook and shared thousands of times.

He minces no words – that environmental authorities must take the blame for the bushfires ravaging NSW and Queensland! He’s blasted environmental authorities for stopping fuel reduction burns, including controlled burning and mechanical clearing.

He posted on Facebook:

These authorities that put a stop to reduction burns need to be held personal accountable for the losses people have endured.

People have lost their lives as a direct result of the decisions made by the environmental authorities!

Please tell me why these ‘enviros’ shouldn’t be stood up in front of a judge and charged with manslaughter?”

How many more homes? How many more acres of destroyed forest and bushland? How many more lives? How much more do we need to endure until you Muppets realize you f**ked up?

I LOVE THIS GUY!

I agree with him. He acknowledges that the “enviros” shamed government into stopping brush reduction and clearing, which simply left highly flammable growth to feed the flames.

This is the same situation in California. Environmentalists shamed politicians into stopping the removal of dead trees and cutting back underbrush. Now that it’s hot and dry, that’s the fuel that feeds the flames and NO ONE takes responsibility. They all cry the same, " climate change. And for them, the answer is to cut our use of oil and gas and get rid of our cars.

No one takes responsibility for the decisions to "protect the forests" at the risk of killing people, destroying homes and businesses and, yes, destroying entire towns.

I wish, as Tyson Smith demands in Australia, that California politicians and environmentalists would face charges in court for the deaths and destruction they have directly caused by what they did not do to prevent such devastation.

It’s too easy to blame the nebulous "climate change" as the reason for the devastation rather than man up to the reality that what was done and not done by the politicians is responsible for the horrors. Charge them, put them on trial and put them away! It won’t be any great loss and we might get some honest, logical people to replace them.But then again, this is California. I wouldn’t bet on it.