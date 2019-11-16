SECTIONS
First lady Melania Trump labeled 'porn star' on Wikimedia's Wikidata site

Slur stayed on site for more than a week

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 16, 2019 at 5:10pm
(BREITBART) Numerous high-profile pages on Wikidata, a data site affiliated with Wikipedia, contained long-standing defamatory vandalism according to criticism site Wikipediocracy. This included First Lady Melania Trump, who was labeled a “former sex worker and porn star” on Wikidata for more than a week. Many Wikipedia-affiliated sites use Wikidata’s information, so the description consequently appeared at her page on Simple Wikipedia, whose target audience expressly includes children, and remained for over a week.

Other prominent figures affected include Aquaman star Jason Momoa and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was labeled a “rapist” on Wikidata for months.

Read the full story ›

