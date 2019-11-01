SECTIONS
Flight attendants say they fear flying on Boeing's 737 Max

'Our workforce should not and will not come to work afraid for their safety'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 1, 2019 at 7:12pm
(CBS NEWS) The union for American Airlines' flight attendants said its 28,000 members working for the airline "refuse to walk on a plane that may not be safe." The union's president, in a letter to Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, also said the labor group plans to take an "active role" in the Boeing 737 Max's return to service following two deadly crashes involving the aircraft.

The letter was issued in response to Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg's congressional testimony this week about the aircraft maker's role in the crashes. The executive told lawmakers that the 737 production line was working at a "high rate" at the time of the October 2018 Lion Air 737 Max crash, and that Boeing hadn't cut back its production of the aircraft even after being made aware of a worker's concerns about the plane's safety.

Recently Posted

