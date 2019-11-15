SECTIONS
Florida county declares itself a '2nd Amendment sanctuary'

'Sends a message to what can best be described as the authoritarian control freaks'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 14, 2019 at 10:55pm
(CNN) In a unanimous decision, the Lake County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution declaring itself a "Second Amendment Sanctuary" this month.

The central Florida county is the latest municipality in the United States to pass a measure vowing to protect its residents from attempts at gun control.

Cities and counties in Illinois, Colorado and California also have proclaimed themselves sanctuaries, saying they won't enforce state laws that infringe on residents' right to bear arms.

