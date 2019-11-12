SECTIONS
Former acting AG: Senate might not even consider impeachment

Faults House Dems for not running fair process

Published November 12, 2019 at 8:56am
(FOX NEWS) -- Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker backed Sen. Lindsey Graham’s assertion that the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry will be “dead on arrival” if it’s not conducted fairly before it reaches the Senate.

“Not only is it dead on arrival, there’s a risk that the Senate doesn’t even take it up as it is a completely partisan exercise where [there are] only Democrat witnesses, only Democrats’ votes, and Republicans’ rights to due process and fairness are not honored,” Whitaker told “Outnumbered Overtime.”

Graham, R-S.C., accused House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., of not caring about the truth, and said Schiff’s impeachment efforts would go nowhere unless he called the anonymous whistleblower to come forward and testify about the complaint against President Trump.

