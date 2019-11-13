Franklin Graham calls out Bill Moyers for ignoring 'progressive' lies

As Democrats move their impeachment investigation into open hearings, veteran journalist Bill Moyers says he fears for the nation's survival, because a "democracy can die because of too many lies."

But Franklin Graham, CEO of the worldwide Christian ministry Samaritan's Purse, contends the real threat is the "lies" of the left.

"The lies of the progressive left and the hyper-liberal media are what is a serious threat to the future of our nation," Graham wrote on Facebook. "The Bible tells us, 'The Lord detests lying lips.'"

He was reacting to Moyers telling CNN on Sunday that for the first time in his "long life," he fears for the nation's survival.

Moyers said "democracy can die of too many lies — and we’re getting close to that terminal moment unless we reverse the obsession with lies that are being fed around the country."

Moyers, who was Lyndon Johnson's press secretary, said the impeachment hearings should be rebroadcast during prime time so working people can watch them.

"Do facts matter anymore? I think they do," he said. "I think they mattered in the Watergate hearings, in the Clinton hearings, and I think they'll matter this time, too."

He said it's "astonishing" that a crowd at a recent Trump campaign rally in Louisiana "believed everything he said."

"I'm hoping only 10% of those people watch the hearings," Moyers said. "... They will see it is not a witch hunt, and they will begin to doubt their master. And they will begin to break off and maybe become a citizen again."

Graham said Moyers is right about one thing anyway – that lies are harmful.

"Long-time journalist Bill Moyers said Sunday that for the first time in his life, he fears for the nation's survival. Why? 'Society, a democracy, can die of too many lies.' I agree with him 100% on that — we just don’t agree on the source of the problem," Graham said.

"For two years day after day, night after night, we heard Russian collusion — lie after lie, pushed by the liberal media. Then it was Ukraine and the whistleblower. Bill Moyers shares in the interview that his 'hope' is that as citizens watch the impeachment hearings (which are totally partisan), they will 'begin to doubt' in President Donald J. Trump so there can be a shift that would sway the 2020 election," he wrote.

"It's all about politics and winning the election, they don't care about anything else. They are scared to death of conservative values and threatened because President Trump can't be pushed around and intimidated politically or personally. The lies of the progressive left and the hyper-liberal media are what is a serious threat to the future of our nation. The Bible tells us, 'The Lord detests lying lips.' (Proverbs 12:22)."