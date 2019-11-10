SECTIONS
Freedom From Religion Foundation blasts proposed National Bible Week resolution

'It's a fundamental American principle that the government may not take sides over religion'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 9, 2019 at 10:38pm
(CHANNEL 3000) The Freedom From Religion Foundation criticized the Wisconsin Assembly for planning to hold a vote on a resolution "recognizing Thanksgiving week as National Bible Week in Wisconsin."

The resolution, which the Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote on Tuesday, would recognize Thanksgiving week as National Bible Week in Wisconsin.

According to a news release from the FFRF, the resolution would endorse Christianity over other religions and declare non-Christians as "second-class citizens."

