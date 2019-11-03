Gag order in case of 7-year-old 'transgender' triggers alarm

A family advocate is protesting gag orders by judges in family disputes, citing the Texas case in which a father challenged his ex-wife's forced gender "transition" of their 7-year-old boy.

Judge Kim Cooks imposed a gag order on Jeffrey Younger and Anne Georgulas after ruling "joint conservatorship" of their son, James.

Jennifer Roback Morse, founder of the Ruth Institute, which equips Christians to defend the family, called such gag orders "an egregious abridgement of the father's First Amendment rights."

"If the case hadn't been publicized, due mostly to the interviews the father did, few of us would have known about what could have been a terrible miscarriage of justice. I believe the judge’s resolution of the case – including giving the parents joint medical decision-making – was due in part to an extraordinary public outcry," Morse said.

James Younger's mother had been making him wear dresses, paint his nails and telling him he's a girl since he was 3 years old.

She's also been taking him to a "gender clinic."

Her plans for the boy, whom she calls Luna, include drugs and even surgery.

"Family court judges have an astonishing amount of power. Judge Kim Cooks could have given the mother everything she wanted – sole custody and the unimpeded power to effectively castrate her son. That’s what the jury recommended. If the case was decided in the dark, the judge might have confirmed it," Morse said.

Matt Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, said, "It's fairly straightforward that you can't gag a father from talking about his son to the media."

He described it as "an outrageous decision by the court that’s clearly unconstitutional."

The institute also noted another case, also in Texas, where 4-year-old Drake Pardo was taken from his family over an allegation of medical abuse.

A Dallas judge issued a similar gag order

But one week ago, Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins submitted a brief on behalf of the state of Texas calling the gag order "unconstitutional," writing that the order "is plainly overboard and cannot be squared with the First Amendment’s free speech guarantees."

In the Pardo case, the child recently was returned to his family, although the bureaucrats' attempts to intervene may not be over.

Morse noted the influences in the Younger case: "The case is not just about transgenderism. It’s also about divorce. The family courts have too much power. This judge had the authority to grant everything the mother requested. That she didn’t is probably due to extraordinary public pressure. Still, whether the father cuts the boy’s hair, dresses him as a boy, or is sufficiently ‘affirming’ can determine whether he gets to see his own sons."

Morse said the case also is about third-party reproduction since James was conceived with a donated egg.

"People who are determined to have a child at all costs sometimes develop serious control issues," Morse said. "The child becomes a project of one parent or the other. That appears to be the case here, with the mother so controlling that she wants to force her son to live as her 'daughter.'"

She said the dispute also is over transgenderism.

"With virtually no clinical standards, adults are making irrevocable decisions that affect young children. This little boy is perfectly healthy. The sex of his body is not 'wrong' and does not need to be surgically or chemically altered," she said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the Texas Attorney General's Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services were reviewing the case.

A video posted on Twitter shows the boy, at age 3, confirming to his father that his mother calls him a girl, puts dresses on him and paints his fingernails:

Georgulas is not the biological mother of James and a twin, Jude, who were born through in vitro fertilization.

LifeSiteNews said: "Since kindergarten, Dr. Georgulas has enrolled James in school as a girl under the name 'Luna.' She began telling him he's a girl when he was just three, and testified in court that she began to believe that when he liked a McDonald's toy meant for girls. James' pediatrician records also indicate Dr. Georgulas has met with GENECIS, a medical 'transition' clinic in Dallas and is considering 'hormone suppression' when James is closer to eight or nine years old."

The report said Georgulas previously had decision-making authority, but GENECIS "wouldn't begin James on puberty blockers without Mr. Younger's consent."

FYI the matter of 7 year old James Younger is being looked into by the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. #JamesYounger — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 23, 2019

The Daily Wire reported Rep. Matt Krause, R-Texas, now is proposing legislation "that prohibits the use of puberty blockers in these situations for children under 18."

"This is horrifying & tragic," wrote Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Twitter. "For a parent to subject such a young child to life-altering hormone blockers to medically transition their sex is nothing less than child abuse."

In an interview with "The Luke Macias Show," the father said: "I want you to imagine having electronic communication with your son on FaceTime, and imagine that your ex-wife has dressed him as a drag queen to talk to you. He has false eyelashes and makeup. His hair has got glitter in it. He's wearing a dress."

He said he believes it is "actual sexual abuse."

Georgulas, in turn, accused Younger, during the divorce, of child abuse "for not affirming James as transgender."

Side effects of hormone treatments used in the "transition" process, the report said, include weight gain, blood clots, high triglycerides, gallstones, infertility, hyperkalemia, hypertension and diabetes.