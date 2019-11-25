SECTIONS
Education Health U.S.
Print

Generation whatever: Teen boredom on rise, especially among girls

'May be associated with depressive symptoms and risky behaviors, such as substance misuse'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 25, 2019 at 1:14pm
Print

(STUDY FINDS) -- PULLMAN, Wash. — Thanks to the convenience of the internet and smartphones, it’s never been easier to learn something new, acquire a skill, or pick up a new hobby. That’s why a new study that finds teens are becoming more and more bored each and every year is so confounding. Somehow, with humanity’s entire depth of knowledge entirely at their fingertips, millions of adolescents just don’t know what to do with themselves.

According to researchers at Washington State University, teens in the eighth, 10th, and 12th grades are reporting more boredom year over year. It is also worth noting that girls are reporting greater increases in boredom than boys.

“We were surprised to see that boredom is increasing at a more rapid pace for girls than boys across all grades,” comments study author Elizabeth Weybright, WSU researcher of adolescent development, in a release.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×