Georgetown launches $400,000 annual slavery-reparations fund

'This rabbit hole is not one that should be pursued as it would never truly end'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 4, 2019 at 9:56pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Georgetown University President John DeGioia announced that a controversial student referendum passed last April, which mandated student fees for a slavery reparations fund, will not be fully implemented.

Instead, the private university will shoulder the costs or come up with the funds through donations, philanthropy or other means unspecified in DeGioia’s message, sent via email last week to the campus community.

The student fee was expected to generate about $400,000 per year.

