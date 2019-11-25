Gobbled out: 1 in 4 Americans are tired of traditional Thanksgiving food

(STUDY FINDS) -- NEW YORK — Nothing evokes feelings and memories of Thanksgiving quite like a turkey fresh out of the oven, with some stuffing and cranberry sauce on the side. But, are these foods being served each year more out of habit and tradition than anything else? A new survey of 2,000 Americans has revealed that more than a quarter (26%) have grown weary of the usual Thanksgiving food options and would like to see some new cuisine on the menu this year.

It should come as no surprise then that 45% of the survey’s respondents say they’ve already spiced up a Thanksgiving by cooking non-traditional food for the big meal, or plan to do so in the future. Moreover, 43% say they would be open to celebrating an “alternative Thanksgiving” this year.

The survey, commissioned by Hardee’s, found that the number one way Americans are changing things up is by serving a main dish besides turkey. In all, 64% say they would be willing to skip serving the standard bird on Thanksgiving, and 30% say they’ve already stopped serving it each year.

